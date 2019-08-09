Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $325.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $367.67.

NYSE:TFX opened at $366.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.86. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $366.79.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.70, for a total value of $231,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.81, for a total transaction of $59,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,949 shares of company stock worth $14,288,422. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 962,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,796,000 after buying an additional 150,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 504,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $152,460,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 32.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after buying an additional 120,411 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $145,364,000 after buying an additional 44,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

