Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Argentina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE TEO traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 527,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,079. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

