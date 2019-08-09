Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Telaria in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telaria has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.95.

TLRA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Telaria has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $376.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $63,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rossman sold 173,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Telaria during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telaria by 1,814.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telaria by 955.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

