Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $349.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90.

About Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Entertainment Services, and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment provides production services, such as digital video and sound postproduction services; visual effects and animation services for feature films, TV series, advertising, and video games; computer generated imagery animation services; on-set, color correction, VFX integration, and sound services; and replicates, packages, and distributes video, game and music DVD, Blu-ray, and CD discs, as well as offers turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions.

