Team (NYSE:TISI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Team had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%.

TISI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 15,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,812. Team has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34.

In other Team news, Director Craig L. Martin bought 20,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

