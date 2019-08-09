TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.54

Shares of TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and traded as low as $78.18. TDK shares last traded at $80.03, with a volume of 619 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, research analysts expect that TDK Corp will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

