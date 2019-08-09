Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCRR. Roth Capital started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,518. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $382.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,686,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $417,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

