TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in TCG BDC by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in TCG BDC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.