Tassal Group (ASX:TGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.96

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.95. Tassal Group shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 311,427 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62.

About Tassal Group (ASX:TGR)

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon in Australia. The company offers fresh deli, fresh salmon, smoked salmon, and canned salmon. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells other seafood species.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.