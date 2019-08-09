Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) rose 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $63.50, approximately 1,651,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,759,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $2,500,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,009 shares in the company, valued at $846,034.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,537 shares of company stock worth $7,069,162. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

