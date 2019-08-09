TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Sells $2,603,600.00 in Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Strauss Zelnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $2,718,500.00.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. 1,336,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

