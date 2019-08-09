Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,375. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

