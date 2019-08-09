Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,375. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.
TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
See Also: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.