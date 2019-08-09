TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.75 ($26.45) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.79 ($25.34).

Shares of TEG stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €20.98 ($24.40). 665,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €19.33 ($22.48) and a 1-year high of €22.48 ($26.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

