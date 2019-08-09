T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.28. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 33 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65.
T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter.
About T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
