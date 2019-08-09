T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.28. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 33 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of T.A.T. Technologies worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

