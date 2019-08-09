Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,254,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,858,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. 244,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,168,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.