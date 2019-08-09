Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 8,533 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $4,893,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $760,000.

KSS stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,228. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

