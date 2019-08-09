Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 16,179 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,179 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $261,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,761,000 after purchasing an additional 99,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. 3,518,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,034,734. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

