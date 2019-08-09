Systematic Financial Management LP Has $2.51 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 221,733 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 181.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 148.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,935. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRO. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

