Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 125.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of LNG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 135,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,762. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

