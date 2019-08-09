Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $183.28. 816,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.41.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

