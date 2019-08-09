Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 1,078,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $51.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 364.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 165,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 274,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,056,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $8,463,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.