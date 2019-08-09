Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 328,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1,039.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.