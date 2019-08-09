Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SY1. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.50 ($91.28) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.85 ($92.85).

Shares of FRA SY1 traded down €1.26 ($1.47) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €82.74 ($96.21). 340,496 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company’s fifty day moving average is €83.84.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

