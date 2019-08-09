Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Symantec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $12,681,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,502.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,607,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,779,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

