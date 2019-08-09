Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Releases Earnings Results

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:SRNA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,182. Surna has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
Surna Company Profile
