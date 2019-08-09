Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Releases Earnings Results

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:SRNA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,182. Surna has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

Surna Company Profile

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

