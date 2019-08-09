Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.11, 416,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 306,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on Surgery Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $78,256.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $107,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

