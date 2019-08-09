Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Trading Down 0.5%

Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 121,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 473,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11.

About Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.