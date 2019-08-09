Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. 782,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.