SunTrust Banks Trims Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Target Price to $26.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATRO. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Astronics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Astronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of ATRO opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $888.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $71,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,248.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $516,870 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.