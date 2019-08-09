SunTrust Banks Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $72.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 945,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,855. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $621,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock worth $4,442,698. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.