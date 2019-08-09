SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) a $60.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.32.

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.14. 2,391,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,954. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $101.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.87.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

