Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 1,127 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit State Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Summit State Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 117,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 176,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

