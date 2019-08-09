Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

