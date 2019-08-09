Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 927,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $101,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,047,000 after acquiring an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,870,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,413,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,734,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,686,000 after buying an additional 93,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,501,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after buying an additional 74,561 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $7,302,649. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 448,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,928. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $120.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

