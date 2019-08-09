Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,904 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,904 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sherwin-Williams worth $146,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 846.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $3,006,891.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,592 shares of company stock valued at $18,336,282 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.37.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.33. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $523.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

