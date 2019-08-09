Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,799 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Discover Financial Services worth $98,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 35,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $38,454.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,159 shares of company stock worth $2,572,746. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,005. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

