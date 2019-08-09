Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,263,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 51,812 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $823,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $77,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,015,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.20. 102,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

