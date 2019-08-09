Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,341 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of PPG Industries worth $110,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.36. The stock had a trading volume of 472,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

