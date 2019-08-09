Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $120,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. FMR LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,427,000 after buying an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after buying an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,067,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after buying an additional 179,257 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,401,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,858,000 after buying an additional 177,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 742,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after buying an additional 166,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $179.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $7,773,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,022 shares of company stock valued at $44,838,871 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

