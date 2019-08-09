Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $137 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Activision Blizzard worth $136,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. 7,397,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

