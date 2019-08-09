Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $126.87 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Consolidated Edison worth $126,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.73.

Shares of ED traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 387,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,965. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.