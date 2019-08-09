Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $650,000 Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apache were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 945,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,525,000 after purchasing an additional 340,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apache by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 353,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apache by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,267,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apache news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $95,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $256,400. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 927,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,558. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

