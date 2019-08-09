Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 700 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,843,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,866,000 after acquiring an additional 703,291 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 12,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 565,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,850,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,605,465,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 676,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,439,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,728,000 after acquiring an additional 323,270 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.12. 13,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

