Strs Ohio Sells 4,857 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,801,000 after buying an additional 169,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,741,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 51,194 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,393. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

