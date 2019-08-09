Strs Ohio Sells 4,253 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,501. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $874,003.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,344 shares of company stock worth $5,415,046. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

