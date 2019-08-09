Strs Ohio Sells 26,865 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Roku worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $2,616,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $1,308,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,733 shares of company stock valued at $65,926,042 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 536,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,154. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,590.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.