Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,276,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.92.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,516.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.32. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

