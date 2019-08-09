Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,840 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 188.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,956,260.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,365.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 3,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,185. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

