Strs Ohio Has $8.31 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of TEGNA worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 881,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 638,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,624. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on TEGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

