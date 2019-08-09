Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. 7,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,910. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 18.79%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

